5 Bedroom Home in Holland - $429,900

Spacious inside & out is what you will find in this home! Beautiful hickory hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings greet you & highlight the open concept great room, functional kitchen w/penisula to gather around & patio drs to the maintenance free deck w/ stone grill island. The main floor hosts a split BR floor plan w/master suite that incl WIC, whirpool tub & walk in tile shower. The main level laundry rm is located just off the garage entry w/lockers. Enter the walk out lower level into a nice family rm w/corner stone gas firepl & wet bar area that is great for entertaining, w/a huge walk in storage closet & door that leads to the garage. Tucked away for privacy finishing the LL is 2 more BRs & bath. All of this on over 1/2 acre in an established neighborhood!