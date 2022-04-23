5 Bedroom Home in Holland - $489,900

Custom built exposed ranch perched so as to take advantage of the gorgeous bluffs and sunsets! Meticulously cared for home just on the outskirts of Holmen in one of the premier subdivisions - August Prairie! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home offers ample space for entertaining. Large open concept kitchen/ living/ dining combo, laundry/mudroom room strategically placed off of garage entry, Master Suite with Master bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional rooms up and 2 in lower level. Lower level offers expansive rec room/ family room and rooms facing the exposed area inviting natural light and full sized windows. Great yard with raised bed garden, apple trees and a fun place for summer campfires! Grab the phone and call! You won't want to miss this opportunity!