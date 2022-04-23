Custom built exposed ranch perched so as to take advantage of the gorgeous bluffs and sunsets! Meticulously cared for home just on the outskirts of Holmen in one of the premier subdivisions - August Prairie! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home offers ample space for entertaining. Large open concept kitchen/ living/ dining combo, laundry/mudroom room strategically placed off of garage entry, Master Suite with Master bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional rooms up and 2 in lower level. Lower level offers expansive rec room/ family room and rooms facing the exposed area inviting natural light and full sized windows. Great yard with raised bed garden, apple trees and a fun place for summer campfires! Grab the phone and call! You won't want to miss this opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Holland - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin sisters have opened an ice cream shop out in the country south of Tomah, new owners have reopened a roller rink near Oakdale, a La Crosse…
A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after his April 15 arrest for felony eighth-offense drunk driving.
ONALASKA — A Camping World RV Sales store will open soon in the former Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, accor…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man who was free on bail while awaiting trial for a drive-by shooting in La Crosse was arrested Monday on drug charges.
Wisconsin teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
A 44-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after allegedly injuring three people during an …
A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged with drug offenses Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an April 15 traffic stop.
While Ashley Furniture may be close by in Arcadia, the company has blossomed far past the boundaries of the small city and its surrounding area.
A 35-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on at least three occasions in the town of …
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.