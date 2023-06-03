This fantastic 5 Bed/3 Bath ranch home in Holmen's beautiful August Prairie neighborhood is only on the market due to job relocation taking the sellers out of the area. This open concept split bedroom ranch features vaulted ceilings, kitchen with quartz tops & walk-in pantry, large master suite, laundry/mudroom off of the 3.5 car heated garage. The newly finished lower level has 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, huge family room, and a separate rec room that would be great for a theater room or pool table. Don't miss the covered front porch or the covered back patio. There are many upgrades like new constant pressure well pump, tankless water heater, a rubber mulch area ready for swing set or playground equipment, back door on the garage for easy access and so much more. Call today!