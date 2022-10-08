5 Bedroom Home in Holland - $589,900

Beautiful custom 5 bed/3 bath home with 4 car garage on wooded 1.6 acre lot north of Holmen that comes with 28x36 pole shed for extra storage. This open concept home with soaring ceilings, Amish built cabinetry, quartz counter tops, walk in pantry, huge laundry/mudroom offers so much space to spread out. The upper level has an exclusive master bedroom suite with walk in closet, and bathroom complete with dual vanities, jetted tub and an amazing walk-in shower. The finished lower level with full size daylight windows has a huge family room, rec room with wet bar, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and bonus storage room. The exterior features covered front porch, private stamped concrete patio, and large yard perfect for evening campfires. Call today!