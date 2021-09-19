 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $334,900

Newly updated inside and out open concept ranch home has a great layout for entertaining. Enjoy your updated kitchen with large center island and two living spaces on the main level. Gas fireplace, 3 season room and convenient first floor laundry. Master bedroom has updated master bath and large walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms on the main level. Lower level is complete with 2 additional bedrooms, office space, full bath and family room. Fenced in yard and deck complete this amazing home.

