5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $420,000

Upgrade to this 5-bedroom 3 bath ranch home in highly desirable Cole Addition. Open concept living features large kitchen with center island, pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appl. Beautiful hardwood floors and custom built- ins in living room with gas fireplace. Relax with your spacious master bedroom with stone fireplace, massive walk-in closet and great master bath with dual vanities and large walk-in tiled shower. 2 additional bedroom and main bath. Convenient first floor laundry. Recently finished lower level has large family room, bar/bonus area, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Great backyard with patio and fence. Close to schools and shopping.