5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $425,900

New Construction just being built for a December move in. This king sized ranch home features a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door leading out to a deck, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, main floor laundry, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and island with solid surface counters. The master suite features a tiled shower and a walk-in closet. The basement is finished with daylight windows, large family room great for entertaining,2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Upgraded matt black plumbing fixtures. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq. ft. and room measurements. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar.