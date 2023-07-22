Come check out this new 5 bed/3 bath ranch style home with a 3 car garage. This home was just finished and 1663 sq ft on the main level with a large primary bedroom suite, open concept split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings, large laundry room and spacious kitchen with quartz tops. The finished lower level has full daylight windows, 2 bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, and lots and lots of family and rec room space to enjoy. Make sure to take note of the large covered back deck for all weather outdoor entertaining as well as the sunny patio. All of this on a tree lined lot in Holmen's MiGilvary Park development. Call today to see this fine home!