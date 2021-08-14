5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $445,000

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS IT ALL! Spacious open concept with fireplace! Stunning kitchen with super-sized island, granite, stainless Kitchenaid appliances & walk-in pantry! Beautiful covered deck off dining area! Split bedroom design! Master suite has dual sinks, luxurious tub, tiled shower & walk-in closet! Lower is nearly finished with huge family room, 2 more bedrooms, bath & gym! 1200 sq ft heated garage offers room for 4 cars, boat or workspace! All in a lovely neighborhood in central Holmen!