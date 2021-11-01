 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900

  Updated
Hard to find spacious ranch style home in Holmen. 5 bedrooms with a 6th non conforming for your home office, crafts or storage. Large open floor plan with oversized windows for natural light, 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry with mud room. Kitchen boasts a large island, under cabinet lighting and beautiful windows in dining space. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks. New roof and siding 2020. Enjoy outdoor living with deck, mature trees and fully fenced in yard, irrigation. Heated 3.5 car garage for that extra space you need.

