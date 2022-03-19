5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $451,900

Come see this amazing five bedroom home in the McGilvray addition in Holmen Wisconsin. This 2019 construction home doesn't miss a beat. Three bedrooms up with a huge main bedroom with bath and very large walk-in closet. Tastefully trimmed open concept kitchen-living-dining space. Enjoy grilling on the deck that features natural gas line run for your grill so no tanks to buy. Stay warm with the stone fireplace on those chilly winter nights. Beautiful granite countertops with matching granite top island. Bring your family and enjoy the large family room in the lower level which also features two nice sized bedrooms. Two additional storage rooms in the basement for all your Christmas items.Plenty of space in the heated three car garage. Outside features an inground sprinkler system.