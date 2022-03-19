Come see this amazing five bedroom home in the McGilvray addition in Holmen Wisconsin. This 2019 construction home doesn't miss a beat. Three bedrooms up with a huge main bedroom with bath and very large walk-in closet. Tastefully trimmed open concept kitchen-living-dining space. Enjoy grilling on the deck that features natural gas line run for your grill so no tanks to buy. Stay warm with the stone fireplace on those chilly winter nights. Beautiful granite countertops with matching granite top island. Bring your family and enjoy the large family room in the lower level which also features two nice sized bedrooms. Two additional storage rooms in the basement for all your Christmas items.Plenty of space in the heated three car garage. Outside features an inground sprinkler system.
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $451,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
A 51-year-old Onalaska woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a March 12 car chase in the town of Campbell.
The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
The La Crosse City Council applied the brakes to purchasing a hotel that would house a portion of the city’s unsheltered population.
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- When the ball left his hand and the Bangor High School boys basketball team trailing by two with just seconds to play, Tan…
Members of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee have learned details about a project to revive the site of an abandoned…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”