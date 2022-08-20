Less than a year old custom built 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath, 4 car gar in Seven Bridges! Main flr LVP flooring throughout, vaulted ceiling, gas frplc, & half bath. Laundry rm off the garage has custom lockers, utility sink, & plenty of cabinetry to keep you organized. Kitchen incl custom cabinets, quartz countertops, & a corner walk in pantry. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back covered patio that faces the new park. Master en suite includes WIC, dual vanity sinks, custom tiled walk in shower, soaking tub & heated floors. 2 additional bedrooms on the main flr w/ a full bath. Basement is completed with 2 additional bdrms, full bath, and 36 x 15 finished living area. 3 car gar (8' ft dr) w/ 3rd stall 46' deep to make it a 4 car total. The 3rd stall is 10.5' by 8'. Perfect for your boat or toys!
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sportsmen division season at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway filled with controversy and bad blood reached its crescendo Saturday night.
Mitchel Weber and Katie Eisler opened SAGRA Food and Wine, a new pop-up restaurant in early July on the second floor of the Pioneer Foundry bu…
A 49-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after a four-hour standoff Saturday with police.
An investigation has been launched into a suicide attempt in the La Crosse County Jail.
One of two suspects in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting in La Crosse has been released on bail that had been reduced to $10,000 from $500,000 at the ti…
An incarcerated man who attempted suicide last week has succumbed to his injuries.
A historic ship used during World War II could make a stop in La Crosse next summer, with hopes to boost tourism.
An arrest was made Wednesday and a La Crosse man charged Thursday after the discovery of a harmful image created with human fecal matter.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
Marcos Fredrick, Holmen, from Emily Fredrick, La Crosse