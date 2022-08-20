5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $499,900

Less than a year old custom built 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath, 4 car gar in Seven Bridges! Main flr LVP flooring throughout, vaulted ceiling, gas frplc, & half bath. Laundry rm off the garage has custom lockers, utility sink, & plenty of cabinetry to keep you organized. Kitchen incl custom cabinets, quartz countertops, & a corner walk in pantry. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back covered patio that faces the new park. Master en suite includes WIC, dual vanity sinks, custom tiled walk in shower, soaking tub & heated floors. 2 additional bedrooms on the main flr w/ a full bath. Basement is completed with 2 additional bdrms, full bath, and 36 x 15 finished living area. 3 car gar (8' ft dr) w/ 3rd stall 46' deep to make it a 4 car total. The 3rd stall is 10.5' by 8'. Perfect for your boat or toys!