5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $585,000

2118 SF main floor with a finished lower level of 1458 sf. Double deep garage for your toys and shop plus vehicles. Fenced backyard. Attic storage in garage. This was built with healthy home specs throughout. Low VOC materials, triple waterproofed, high-efficiency heating (heating bills under $500 a year) LED, all LVP floors, no carpet, fresh air system. Amazing sun porch, 2 pocket offices for those who work from home and a large family room, 2 fireplaces, and lots of built-ins with unique lighting. See virtual tour. The price is based on a recent appraisal.

