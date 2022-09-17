Great opportunity for you to own this stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath new construction home w/complete walk out lower level. This home is completely finished & move in ready! Very desirable split bedroom floor plan w/9ft ceilings, trayed ceilings in the living room, beautiful gas fireplace w/tile surround and upscale plank flooring. Spacious open kitchen w/large island, gorgeous quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances & white custom shaker cabinets. Private master bedroom suite w/custom tile shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Covered front porch, great composite deck & lower patio, & a separate mud room/laundry room located just off the 3 car garage entry. Finished LL massive family room, 2 add'l bedrooms & bath complete this beautiful custom home in Forest View Estates!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 45-year-old Madison man was also killed when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semitruck on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.
Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse will open Monday in its new, much larger facility at 331 Theater Road in Onalaska.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 13½ years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and illegal firearms possession.
One has volunteered for Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. The other served 30-plus years as a local firefighter. Later in September, they’ll…
Dr. Tom Zdeblick steps down after Dr. Robert Golden, UW medical school dean, blocks plan for center mostly owned by UW doctors.
Declining enrollment and spendy buildings: How did La Crosse land on its plan to consolidate high schools?
A deeper look into the timeline of the school district's referendum and the enrollment projections that are driving it.
A Trempealeau man died Monday after being pinned under a vehicle.
Packers' second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers responded by saying he hasn't "earned trust” from Aaron Rodgers.
For Liam Caulkins, Oktoberfest’s Torchlight Parade with its bright lights and Gemütlichkeit is special. This year it will be even more remarka…
A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contr…