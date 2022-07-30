Great opportunity for you to own this stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath new construction home w/complete walk out lower level. This home is completely finished & move in ready! Very desirable split bedroom floor plan w/9ft ceilings, trayed ceilings in the living room, beautiful gas fireplace w/tile surround and upscale plank flooring. Spacious open kitchen w/large island, gorgeous quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances & white custom shaker cabinets. Private master bedroom suite w/custom tile shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Covered front porch, great composite deck & lower patio, & a separate mud room/laundry room located just off the 3 car garage entry. Finished LL massive family room, 2 add'l bedrooms & bath complete this beautiful custom home in Forest View Estates!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $599,900
