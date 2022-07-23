5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $629,900

Unique Opportunity for you to own this brand new construction home with a complete walk out lower level on an exterior wood lined lot in Cole Addition. This home is to be built, complete & ready to move into within 120 days of an offer. This desirable split BR floor plan boasts almost 2000 sq ft on the main flr w/9ft ceilings, open kitchen w/island over looking living & dining area. Patio drs off the dining lead you to your covered deck. A separate mud rm & laundry rm located just off the 3 car gar entry. Finished LL to include wet bar w/stone wall feature & gas fireplace in the family room, 2 add'l bedrooms & bath for a total of over 3400 sq ft of living space! Inquire on finish details & this amazing new build in Holmen!