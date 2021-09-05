Extensively remodeled home situated on almost 1/2 acre in the heart of La Crescent. Brand new kitchen w/ custom Amish built cabinets, quartz solid surface countertops & tiled backsplash. Lovely main floor bathroom w/ laundry hook ups. Refinished hardwood flooring, new carpet, doors, trim & some windows. Beautiful sun drenched 4th bedroom on main level would also make a great office or sitting room. Master bedroom features 3 closets, en-suite and private sitting area/den overlooking the living room. Lower level walk out has extensive square footage and ready for new owners imagination (Home Theater, Game Room or?) This walk out home has a beautiful back yard with a garden & large storage shed. Call today for your private and quick showing! Independent Inspection report available!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
Local woman hurt in I-90 crash
A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel fac…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured after a motorcycle-deer crash Aug. 29 in Houston County.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
An Army National Guard member from La Crosse pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
A 74-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man died Aug. 29 from injuries sustained during an Aug. 18 motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.