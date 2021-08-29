5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $394,900

Extensively remodeled home situated on almost 1/2 acre in the heart of La Crescent. Brand new kitchen w/ custom Amish built cabinets, quartz solid surface countertops & tiled backsplash. Lovely main floor bathroom w/ laundry hook ups. Refinished hardwood flooring, new carpet, doors, trim & some windows. Beautiful sun drenched 4th bedroom on main level would also make a great office or sitting room. Master bedroom features 3 closets, en-suite and private sitting area/den overlooking the living room. Lower level walk out has extensive square footage and ready for new owners imagination (Home Theater, Game Room or?) This walk out home has a beautiful back yard with a garden & large storage shed. Call today for your private and quick showing! Independent Inspection report available!