Are you looking for a stunning home with a gorgeous view? Look no further! This 5 bed, 4 bath home features an abundance of natural light, open concept living, hardwood floors, and plenty of closet space. The main bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, a full master bathroom, and its own private deck/balcony. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin sisters have opened an ice cream shop out in the country south of Tomah, new owners have reopened a roller rink near Oakdale, a La Crosse…
A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after his April 15 arrest for felony eighth-offense drunk driving.
ONALASKA — A Camping World RV Sales store will open soon in the former Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, accor…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man who was free on bail while awaiting trial for a drive-by shooting in La Crosse was arrested Monday on drug charges.
Wisconsin teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
A 44-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after allegedly injuring three people during an …
A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged with drug offenses Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an April 15 traffic stop.
While Ashley Furniture may be close by in Arcadia, the company has blossomed far past the boundaries of the small city and its surrounding area.
A 35-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on at least three occasions in the town of …
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.