Elegant custom built home located on .47acre at the end of the cut-de-sac. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths & an attached 3+ car heated garage. 2 of the 5 bedrooms have their own private walk in closets and private baths. Gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace that is the center of attention in the family room & dining room. Hardwood oak floors throughout the main level. One of a kind kitchen with quartz counter tops, cherry cabinets, a double oven and Italian hood above the stove. Private master bedroom is truly one of a kind with a cozy fireplace, large walk in closet and separate laundry room. Master bathroom has a double vanity, air tub & a luxurious walk in steam shower. Lower level has a relaxing theatre room that seats 12. Solar panels are a huge plus.
5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $749,900
