 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $749,900

5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $749,900

Elegant custom built home located on .47acre at the end of the cut-de-sac. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths & an attached 3+ car heated garage. 2 of the 5 bedrooms have their own private walk in closets and private baths. Gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace that is the center of attention in the family room & dining room. Hardwood oak floors throughout the main level. One of a kind kitchen with quartz counter tops, cherry cabinets, a double oven and Italian hood above the stove. Private master bedroom is truly one of a kind with a cozy fireplace, large walk in closet and separate laundry room. Master bathroom has a double vanity, air tub & a luxurious walk in steam shower. Lower level has a relaxing theatre room that seats 12. Solar panels are a huge plus.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News