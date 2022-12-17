Deluxe custom built home that will check all of your boxes. Conveniently located on a large corner lot. Modern ranch home with 5 Br, 3.5 baths and an attached 3 car garage. Open concept design with high ceilings. The great room features a grand floor to ceiling fireplace. Large kitchen w/ granite counter tops and an island that allows for additional seating. Dining room overlooks the back yard and has easy access to the deck that is partially covered and has two overhead fans. Oversized mudroom w/ convenient main floor laundry. Master bedroom w/ private walk in closet and bathroom w/ tile surround walk in shower. Master Br also has access to the deck. One of a kind theatre room, huge rec room with wet bar, speaker system & appliances included are just a few of this home special features
5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $839,900
