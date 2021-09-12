 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

This cute 5 bed, 2.5 bath home is waiting for its next family. Hardwood floors, pantry, and a basement just waiting to be finished! This would make a great starter home and is located near schools, a public pool, and parks. Come check out this charming home at a great price!

