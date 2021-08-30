5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,900

Classic Cape Cod cared for and loved by the same family for 50 years. Pulling up to the front, you will instantly be drawn to its charm. An inviting feeling as enter the home with nice sized living room w/ wood burning fireplace, and 2 of the 5 bedrooms located on the main level (one would make a nice office/den). Plenty of storage, with extra closet space in every bedroom, and unique built-ins throughout. The upstairs has 3 more bedrooms, including an oversized master bedroom. The lower level is finished with a family/rec room, utility and storage areas. Unique lot with a deep 2 tiered backyard complete with a covered patio area. A perfect setting to capture the gorgeous bluff views. Don't miss the opportunity to ''bring back'' this lovely home!