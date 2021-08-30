 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,900

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,900

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,900

Classic Cape Cod cared for and loved by the same family for 50 years. Pulling up to the front, you will instantly be drawn to its charm. An inviting feeling as enter the home with nice sized living room w/ wood burning fireplace, and 2 of the 5 bedrooms located on the main level (one would make a nice office/den). Plenty of storage, with extra closet space in every bedroom, and unique built-ins throughout. The upstairs has 3 more bedrooms, including an oversized master bedroom. The lower level is finished with a family/rec room, utility and storage areas. Unique lot with a deep 2 tiered backyard complete with a covered patio area. A perfect setting to capture the gorgeous bluff views. Don't miss the opportunity to ''bring back'' this lovely home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News