 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

Come see a turnkey home with great bluff views! This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features a corner lot, plenty of space to spread out, TONS of updates, and a beautiful backyard with privacy fence., all in a centrally located neighborhood. This one won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News