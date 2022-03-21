Come see a turnkey home with great bluff views! This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features a corner lot, plenty of space to spread out, TONS of updates, and a beautiful backyard with privacy fence., all in a centrally located neighborhood. This one won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900
-
- Updated
