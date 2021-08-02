5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $259,900

Spacious 5 bedroom home. 4 on the main and 5th in lower level with full bathroom and walkin closet. Newly updated with carpet, vinyl planking, paint, doors and more.Need main level laundry, hook ups in one of the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and solid surface granite counter tops. Custom cabinets. Beautiful Hickory flooring. Oversized 2.5 car garage with attached 3 season room or workshop. Large lot with fenced in yard. Newer gas furnace and water heater. Covered front porch. Updated bathrooms.