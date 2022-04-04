5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $269,900

Spacious home with 2 bedrooms and full bath on main. 3 bedrooms and full bath in upper. Updates include new flooring, paint, part of metal roof, deck and insulating lower level. Fenced in yard. Owners used yard for garden. Would be willing to seed the black dirt. Basement is full size and very clean and dry. Main level is open dining room and living room. Good size kitchen with amble cabinets and counter top. Enjoy the 2nd upper living area. Need space for a home office? This has it. 8 camera security system is in place. Beautiful brick exterior. Fireplace is not usable.