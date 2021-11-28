5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $275,000

Step inside and be taken back in time as you walk through this grand 1904 Federal Four Square home, located in the prestigious King and Main St. neighborhood. Grand front porch, large foyer with 6' wide staircase, beauftul windows on staircase platform leading up to a 14x14' 2nd floor hall space w/4 bdrms all with hard-wd floors/large bathroom and staircase to finished attic. Main floor has oak hard wood floors under laminate, Massive living rm with fireplace, over sized dining rm and kitchen was last updated in the 1990's. Partially finished basement with plumbing for full bathroom. This home does need some repairs, but a little love and attention can bring this Grand Home back to it's Glory days. Seller is selling As-Is, buyers must be pre approved for private showing.