New price!! You are welcomed home by a lovely front porch to this beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home! This spacious and modern home features open kitchen/dining, large main floor living room, hardwood flooring, primary bedroom w/en suite and huge walk-in closet on main floor. One level living option with a main floor laundry (w/additional laundry room in lower level) and storage galore! The upper level features 3 oversized bedrooms & a full bath. Retreat to the finished lower level and enjoy the additional family room, 5th bedroom & full bath. Backyard boasts a large patio area and a perfect sized, fenced in yard. A detached 2.5 car finishes off the tour of this like-new home! If you are looking for space, there is definitely room for everyone here! Minutes to downtown, dining and river!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $347,770
