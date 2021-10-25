5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $375,000

Privacy, Cul-de-sac, sunroom and more! Enjoy all that this home has to offer including, large sunny living spaces, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and island, main floor bedroom (that could be a wonderful office) and the perfect sunroom for spending time with family and friends while overlooking your private backyard. You will find 3 bedrooms upstairs that have a unique split bedroom design. Walk out lower level with 5th non-conforming bedroom, living room and full bathroom. This large lot is hard to find in La Crosse. Close to school and easy access to bike trails. Home Warranty included.