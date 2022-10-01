New price! You are welcomed home by a lovely front porch to this beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath home! This spacious and modern home features open kitchen/dining, large main floor living room, hardwood flooring, primary bedroom w/en suite and huge walk-in closet on main floor. One level living option with a main floor laundry (w/additional laundry room in lower level) and storage galore! The upper level features 3 oversized bedrooms & a full bath. Retreat to the finished lower level and enjoy the additional family room, 5th bedroom & full bath. Backyard boasts a large patio area and a perfect sized, fenced in yard. A detached 2.5 car finishes off the tour of this like-new home! If you are looking for space, there is definitely room for everyone here! Minutes to downtown, dining and river!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
James Condos, his wife, Kyla Worthing, and their son, Kaiden Condos, will open Food Dudes restaurant on Tuesday in the former The MOB Stop res…
In the classic film “Back to the Future,” Marty McFly accidentally travels back in time to the 1950s. While he’s there, he corrects injustices…
A 17-year-old La Crosse male faces multiple drug charges after he was allegedly found with controlled substances at La Crosse Central High School.
WINONA — Taylor Hammel lost his lifelong battle with mental health on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on Oct. 11, 2001. He came to be a part of ou…
A 33-year-old La Crosse man has died as the result of a single-vehicle traffic crash Sept. 11 in La Crosse County near Holmen.
A 63-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he alleg…
A Coon Valley man was arrested earlier this month after failing to start a construction project for which he billed the victim and cashed $29,…
La Crosse has a proud pre-election tradition of being the site of debates between candidates in contested elections.
Over the last three years, I've been lucky to be part of a team that has brought a lot of news to the doorsteps of La Crosse.
WEST SALEM — Tyler John Kendhammer, 32, formerly of West Salem, passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on September 12, 2022,…