 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,000

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,000

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,000

This beautiful home has been lovingly restored to showcase her grandeur. Plenty of time and planning was invested in the design, layout and finishing's of the new kitchen and baths. The magnificent detail in the casework and moldings has been preserved and enhanced by the modern amenities that today's discriminating buyer expects. The brand new spacious kitchen. offers cherry cabinets, leathered granite counters and stainless steel appliances plus a walk in pantry. The master bedroom is a dream come true with a deluxe bath and an adjacent dressing room. You will love the convenience of the new washer and dryer located on the second floor.Located in the 10th and Cass historic district. So convenient to everything!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News