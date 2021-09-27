5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,500

This beautiful home has been lovingly restored to showcase her grandeur. Plenty of time and planning was invested in the design, layout and finishing's of the new kitchen and baths. The magnificent detail in the casework and moldings has been preserved and enhanced by the modern amenities that today's discriminating buyer expects. The brand new spacious kitchen. offers cherry cabinets, leathered granite counters and stainless steel appliances plus a walk in pantry. The master bedroom is a dream come true with a deluxe bath and an adjacent dressing room. You will love the convenience of the new washer and dryer located on the second floor.Located in the 10th and Cass historic district. 2 car garage to be constructed. So convenient to everything!