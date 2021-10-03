5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $394,000

Delightful home in a prime neighborhood! This classic 3 story has been loved and cared for by the same family for over 100 years. Here is a rare opportunity to own and experience a piece of La Crosse's history. The very spacious floorplan has much to offer. You are greeted through the classic front porch and a grand entry foyer with open staircase. The moldings, millwork and leaded glass windows are representative of quality architecture in the early 20th century. Bright and sunny with south facing windows the living room boasts a wood burning fireplace. 4 large bedrooms plus 2 baths on the second floor. The extra needed space is on the 3rd floor with 5th Bd, bathroom & rec room and also in the lower level for an office, playroom or whatever your needs may be. Location is second to none!