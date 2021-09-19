Delightful home in a prime neighborhood! This classic 3 story has been loved and cared for by the same family for over 100 years. Here is a rare opportunity to own and experience a piece of La Crosse's history. The very spacious floorplan has much to offer. You are greeted through the classic front porch and a grand entry foyer with open staircase. The moldings, millwork and leaded glass windows are representative of quality architecture in the early 20th century. Bright and sunny with south facing windows the living room boasts a wood burning fireplace. 4 large bedrooms plus 2 baths on the second floor. The extra needed space is on the 3rd floor with 5th Bd, bathroom & rec room and also in the lower level for an office, playroom or whatever your needs may be. Location is second to none!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
A woman who allegedly filmed herself abusing a person in her care pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Two Ontario residents were arrested Thursday after being found in possession of over two dozen guns and more than two pounds of methamphetamine.
Across the border: Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing secret plan to ruin Packers and escape to Minnesota! (Maybe!)
- Updated
We have discovered a secret dark-web memo sent from the Minnesota Vikings to Aaron Rodgers. It is shocking. Shocking, I say.
A La Crosse man with felony warrants was arrested Sept. 6, discovered wearing a lanyard pouch filled with drugs and carrying a homemade sword.
SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…
The La Crosse Police Department on Oct. 12, 2018, shared a post that James Mummer, then 17, was missing. James is described as a white male, 5…