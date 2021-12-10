 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $649,900

Exquisite 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Prairie style newly constructed home in great south La Crosse neighborhood. This spacious custom ranch home features beautiful custom kitchen with quartz counters & giant island w/seating, butler pantry w/tons of storage, built-in bar area w/floating shelving. Additional features include stunning master bath w/tiled master shower with voice activated shower system, Alexa speakers in bathroom ceilings, premium gas fireplace & bookend cabinets, large mudroom, zero step entry into house, heated/insulated 4 car garage w/floor drains & covered rear porch w/stamped concrete. Finished lower level includes built-in 8' bar w/seating, family room, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, fitness/movie room & office. Must see to appreciate all this stunning home has to offer!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News