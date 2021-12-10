Exquisite 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Prairie style newly constructed home in great south La Crosse neighborhood. This spacious custom ranch home features beautiful custom kitchen with quartz counters & giant island w/seating, butler pantry w/tons of storage, built-in bar area w/floating shelving. Additional features include stunning master bath w/tiled master shower with voice activated shower system, Alexa speakers in bathroom ceilings, premium gas fireplace & bookend cabinets, large mudroom, zero step entry into house, heated/insulated 4 car garage w/floor drains & covered rear porch w/stamped concrete. Finished lower level includes built-in 8' bar w/seating, family room, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, fitness/movie room & office. Must see to appreciate all this stunning home has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $649,900
