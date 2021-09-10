Stunning 1 owner custom built executive level home on 6.2 acres. Whether you enjoy lavish dinner parties or quiet days in the deer blind this house and property has something for everyone. Home offers high-end kitchen appliances, large dining area on Stone Hill, whole house audio system, main floor master suite with deck and patio access. Fantastic rec room area with wet bar and an abundance of cabinetry, dance room/theater room. Basement has walkout to the north and direct access to the heated 4 car garage with wash sink and central vac.
5 Bedroom Home in Medary - $649,900
