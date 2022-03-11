Classic Georgian colonial with amazing attention to detail. A very special home located in a premier neighborhood offering views of Emerald Valley and the golf course below. Nestled in the woods you will have complete privacy. Large foyer and double open staircase invite you in to enjoy this wonderful floor plan. Main level offers beautiful cherry flooring including herringbone in the great room, open kitchen, large formal dining room, an office/den fit for a King and a grand master which includes 2 walk-in closets. The 2nd floor is perfect with 4 bdr , 2 full baths and a wonderful family room. Highlights of the quality include all brick exterior, engineered steel infrastructure, main floor with 10 ft ceilings and oversized 4 car garage fully finished with epoxy floors. Truly a gem!
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $1,290,000
