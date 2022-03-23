 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $1,300,000

IMPRESSIVE CUSTOM BUILT LR ROSS OFFERING FLEXIBLE LIVING SPACE (MOTHER-IN-LAW QUARTERS/DUPLEX, OFFICE/WORK FROM HOME OPPORTUNITY) PLUS 2000 SF WAREHOUSE FOR TOYS, 900 SF WORKSHOP+DOCK & 2ND GARAGE. FEATURES: GRAND FOYER W/FRENCH DRS & FIREPLACE GREETS YOUR GUESTS, GOURMET KITCHEN EACH LEVEL (GRANITE/QUARTZ, STAINLESS, CUSTOM CABINETS, ISLAND), OPEN CONCEPT GREAT RM (FORMAL DR, VAULTED LR W/2ND FIREPLACE), HOME THEATER W/TIERED SEATING, PAVER PATIO & BALCONY OVERLOOK THE PRIVATE MANICURED LOT, 5+BRS (MASTER SUITES, WALK-IN SHOWER W/SUBWAY TILE, DUAL SINK, WALK-IN CLOSETS W/CUSTOM ORGANIZERS), SEVERAL FLEXIBLE OFFICE/DENS W/BUILT-INS, AMAZING TRAYED CEILINGS, LG MUDRM, DUAL ENTRY-UPPER, CLIMATIZED WORKSHOP, ATTACHED GARAGE/WAREHOUSE. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS-SUPER SETTING, CONVENIENT LOCATION!

