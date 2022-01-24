5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $420,000

Bring your family to see this highly desired Apple Valley location. Beautiful five bedroom brick ranch home with amazing updates throughout. Fully finished basement, three full bathrooms, five bedrooms, updated kitchen with island, dining room with dry bar, living room with natural fireplace, huge patio with fire pit and an amazing wooded backdrop. Large newly added family room in the lower level. This breathtaking home located in the scenic Apple Valley in the town of Onalaska will steal your heart. Over 3/4 of an acre with beautiful lawn, and extensive professional landscaping. Kids play area.Huge four car garage with level driveway. Rec room/shop and more storage space than you'll ever need. Located on a cul-de-sac with minimal traffic.These don't come around often. Don't miss it