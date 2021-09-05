5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $425,000

Meticulously cared for 2 story colonial on a double lot in the heart of Onalaska! Adorn w/ flowers, this fabulous find is just what you've been searching for! An inviting entrance will lead you to an open staircase &spacious foyer. There's a place for everyone .... formal dining, large living room, cozy family room w/fireplace& a bright & beautiful sunroom await the entertaining you have in store! 5 Large rooms are nestled on the 2nd floor - all W/ large closets. Just when you thought you've seen everything... step foot into the finished lower level adorn w/ ceramic tile, finished rec room, additional exercise rm or office space &an abundant amount of storage cabinetry to keep everything neat &tidy. This home offers main floor laundry, a garage entrance to the bsmt & so much more!