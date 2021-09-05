Meticulously cared for 2 story colonial on a double lot in the heart of Onalaska! Adorn w/ flowers, this fabulous find is just what you've been searching for! An inviting entrance will lead you to an open staircase &spacious foyer. There's a place for everyone .... formal dining, large living room, cozy family room w/fireplace& a bright & beautiful sunroom await the entertaining you have in store! 5 Large rooms are nestled on the 2nd floor - all W/ large closets. Just when you thought you've seen everything... step foot into the finished lower level adorn w/ ceramic tile, finished rec room, additional exercise rm or office space &an abundant amount of storage cabinetry to keep everything neat &tidy. This home offers main floor laundry, a garage entrance to the bsmt & so much more!
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
Local woman hurt in I-90 crash
A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel fac…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A 70-year-old La Crescent man was injured after a motorcycle-deer crash Aug. 29 in Houston County.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
An Army National Guard member from La Crosse pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
A 74-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man died Aug. 29 from injuries sustained during an Aug. 18 motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.