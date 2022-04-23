5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $499,900

Traditional Trades quality built & beautifully maintained 4 1/2-year-old ranch in great Onalaska location! Open concept kitchen-dining-great room with gas fireplace! 3 br. & 2 baths, laundry room on main level. Beautifully finished lower level with 2 br., full bath and large family room with fireplace & wine bar, also full-size windows and open-door to patio area! Super nice storage area or room for even more finished living area. Covered deck off of great room. Garage with plenty of natural light and back and side doors. YOU WILL BE PROUD TO OWN AND ENJOY THIS MUST-SEE HOME!