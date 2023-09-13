Well-maintained, spacious, open plan ranch in scenic Greens Coulee! Close to Pierce Park & walking distance to Coulee Golf Course. Highly rated Onalaska School District. Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, and walk-in pantry. Main floor has vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and gas fireplace in great room. Large master suite and first floor laundry! Nicely finished walk-out basement includes 2 more large bedrooms, tiled full bath, work-out room, family room and recreation area. Landscaped yard with slope in back, sprinkler system, raised & fenced vegetable garden, and newly-enlarged 24 x 17 deck! Gutter leaf filter system and French drain installed. Come see this beautiful property today!