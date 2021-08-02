This beautiful two story home has so much to offer! Located in the highly desirable Green Coulee neighborhood. The main floor is open concept with a very large family room, den, eat in dining room, kitchen, half bath and laundry/mud room. Kitchen has updated granite countertops, backsplash and appliances. Second level offers 4 bedrooms including a very spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bath. Second full bathroom also on second floor. Lower level has fifth bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. It also has a Rec room, theater room and wet bar. Hard to find lot within city limits is extremely desirable 2.7 acres with woods for hiking or bow hunting and flat spacious backyard for yard games!
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $599,500
