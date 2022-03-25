Welcome Home to Green's Coulee and this gorgeous home. Seated on 6.7 acres, with access to hunting, hiking and much more, this custom home has it all! Magnificent main floor Master Suite with private access to outdoor patio and complete with walk-in shower and clawfoot tub. Main living area has a large chef's kitchen, beautiful sunroom, natural fireplace and a unique reclaimed barn wood floor in the living room. Outdoor living at its best awaits you off the sunroom; large private patio, hot tub and tranquility! On the lower level is a custom bar area, large living area with pool table and theater surround built-in. Lower level also has access to the garage, a 5th bedroom and full bath. Drone video link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0ZY7uGC3Dr53Z-TdB75Lyd5c_T1YvXP/view?usp=sharing
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $724,999
