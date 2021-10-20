5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $729,000

Hard to find Aspen Valley home. Walk into a Grand 2 story foyer that then enters the main floor 2 storied great room with a two way fireplace and windows to see the private backyard. Also off the foyer is a formal dining room or office what ever you prefer. Walking from the great room to the awesome kitchen that has quartz tops, center prep island and stainless appliances. dinette off the kitchen with great views of the back yard. Behind the kitchen is an awesome laundry room that comes off the garage. Master bedroom is also on the main floor with a jacuzzi tub and double sinks and a walk in closet. Upstairs is a sitting area that overlooks the great room 2 to 3 bedrooms and bath. Lower has family room with walk out and a large bar room and another bedroom and bath. Come see today