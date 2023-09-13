Custom built 2 story with stucco & brick exterior, beautiful Marvin doors and windows. The upper living quarters has all the upgrades with Crystal Custom cabinets throughout. Quartz countertops and beautiful stainless steel appliances in the designer kitchen. Three bedrooms and great room with a gas fireplace. The Main level was used for office space and another working kitchen but has endless possibilities for commercial or residential. There is a 900 sq' workshop that goes into a 2000 sq' 3 bay garage. The lower level has a full theater with built in black leather seating, central vacuum, wired for sound and speakers throughout. Computer lighting dimming system. There is also another beautiful 3 car detached garage. The property is beautifully landscaped, with a patio and fire pit.