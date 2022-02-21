Beautiful home located on the edge of town. Enjoy the convenience of living close to town in a country setting. Large 5 bedroom ranch home with 3 baths and an attached 2.5 car garage. Cozy family room with fireplace overlooks the valley. Relaxing great room off the back with another fireplace. Formal dining and kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter top space. Spacious kitchen has room for a table for those casual family get togethers. Master bedroom has two closets and its own private bathroom. Expansive deck off the dining room is one of a kind. Private patio in the back is surrounded by nature. Appliances included!
5 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $299,900
