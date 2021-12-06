 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $489,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $489,500

Located in a sought after neighborhood just outside of town on over 3/4 acre woodlined lot, this home provides space inside & out, & built for entertaining. This traditional 2 story home offers formal spaces, plus a family room off the back that leads to the patio & 20 x 40 heated inground pool. The laundry & a 1/2 bath are conveniently located just off the finished & heated 3 car garage & leads into the kitchen. The upper level hosts 5 spacious BRs, 2 full baths, including the master suite. The lower level has been finished for another living space, full bath & plenty of storage. You will enjoy the cozy warmth of the fireplaces in the winter & the summer fun of having a pool & plenty of space to enjoy the backyard. Home Inspection & Home Warranty included. Broker owned.

