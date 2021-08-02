 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $839,900

Grand Dutch Colonial home with an amazing view of La Crosse located at the end of a cut-de-sac. 5-6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an attached 3 car heated garage. Kitchen has been updated with Italian Porcelain floors, Wolf 6 burner range, oven and microwave. Subzero Refrigerator/freezer and granite countertops. Formal living room with gas fireplace opens up to the formal dining rm. Main floor office and laundry. Master bedroom with one of a kind dressing room/closet. Private bath has heated floors, marble shower with steam & granite countertops. Relaxing den and 3 seasons room that leads to a wrap around. Lower level has a 5th bedroom, family rm, bathroom, exercise rm & walk out to the back yard. More: Sound system, security cameras, automation of lighting, fencing, gazebo & observatory.

