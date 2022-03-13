5 Bedroom Home in Sheldon - $275,000

Ideal country setting with many new updates. New boiler, hot water heater, completely remodeled kitchen, new flooring and large patio. Enjoy the new refinished hardwood, new electric service and dual propane boiler and wood furnaces. All of this equal distance from Caledonia and Houston along blacktop Hwy. This 4-5 bedroom, well cared for home has ample space to add buildings or corals. Call Today!